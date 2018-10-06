Economists Aleš Michl, Tomáš Holub joining central bank board

Economists Aleš Michl and Tomáš Holub are set to become the newest members of the Czech National Bank board in November.

Michl, an external advisor to Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, has often come out in favour of a stronger crown and criticized forex interventions by the central bank.

Holub has worked at the central bank since 2004 as head of the currency department. His appointment was confirmed on Saturday to the daily Lidové noviny.¨

They will fill the seats of Mojmír Hampl and Vladimír Tomšík, whose mandates are finishing.