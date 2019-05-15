ECJ lauches hearings into migration quota case against Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland

Hearings in the infringement cases against the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary started to take place at the European Court of Justice on Wednesday. The European Commission is asking the court to confirm that the three countries failed to meet requirements regarding the temporary programme of dividing asylum applicants located in Italy and Greece according to assigned union quota following the 2015 migrant crisis.

Commission representative Zuzana Malůšková said a judgment in favour of the EC would confirm the principles of the rule of law in the European Union. The countries which stand accused say they did not fulfil the quota requirements because of the need to maintain order and security in their countries. They also say that the program did not work.