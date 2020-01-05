ECJ judge Passer nominated to succeed retiring CJEU judge Malenovský

Czech judge Jan M. Passer, currently a member of the European Court of Justice (ECJ), has been nominated to replace his compatriot Jiří Malenovský at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

Malenovský has been a judge of the CJEU since 2004. He intends to leave office this May. Passer joined the ECJ in September 2016 after serving over ten years a Supreme Administrative Court judge.

The CJEU is the collective name for the EU judicial branch. Its purpose is to ensure the uniform interpretation and application of EU law.

The ECJ, which constitutes the EU’s final court of appeal, is one of three distinct judicial entities comprising the CJEU. Beneath the ECJ are two subordinate courts, the General Court and the Civil Service Tribunal.