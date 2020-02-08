EC vice president Jourová: Poland and Hungary are fragile democracies

The vice president of the European Commission, Věra Jourová, has voiced concerns regarding the rule of law in Poland and Hungary, describing them as “fragile democracies”.

In an interview for the weekly Der Spiegel she said the so-called reform in Poland had affected all levels of the judiciary and had reached a very dangerous moment, because it could be irreversible. “The Polish reform is being carried out with the help of a crowbar.

In Hungary, this process is more subtle, but broader, because it also applies to the public media," Jourova noted.

Asked if the European Commission has a new strategy to deal with "countries that violate the rule of law," such as Poland or Hungary, the vice president of the EC replied that efforts were being made to solve these problems.