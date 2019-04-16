EC to prepare conclusive report on Babiš investigation by mid-May

The European Commission will prepare a conclusive report on its investigation into allegations of conflict of interest on the part of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš by May 15, the EU’s Budget Commissioner Günther Oettinger said after a closed meeting of the Budget and Human Resources Committee on Monday.

The Czech government will then have two months to respond to the report before it is made public, Commissioner Oettinger said.

EU auditors have been examining documents at the Czech State Agricultural Intervention Fund and a number of ministries in connection with allegations of conflict of interest on the part of the Czech prime minister and the company Agrofert, which he placed in trust funds two years ago.

Critics say that Mr. Babiš is still able to influence Agrofert despite it being in trust funds. They also say that as prime minister he has influence over negotiations on the EU budget and the use of European funds in the Czech Republic.