EC postpones deadline for Czech response to draft audit on PM

The European Commission has agreed to postpone the deadline by which the Czech Republic must respond to the Commission’s first draft audit on Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’ suspected conflict of interest until September 2, Czech Radio reported.

The European Commission originally set the deadline for the beginning of August, but the Regional Development Ministry requested a month-long extension, arguing that the audit was complex. According to the EC’s preliminary findings the Czech prime minister has a conflict of interest and the Czech Republic may subsequently have to return some 450 million crowns in EU subsidies paid to the Agrofert business conglomerate he founded.