EC lifts ban on subsidies to Agrofert, Czechs withdraw ECJ complaint

The Czech government will withdraw a complaint lodged with the European Court of Justice over subsidies for Agrofert, a conglomerate founded by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš central to an EU investigation into his possible conflict of interest.

A Ministry of Agriculture spokesman said the February complaint is moot since the European Commission annulled its decision to suspend payments to Agrofert. However, the EC has made a new related decision, so the ministry will likely suggest the cabinet file a new suit in response.