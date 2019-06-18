EC: Czech Republic needs to increase renewable energy share to 23 percent

On Tuesday, the European Commission issued its evaluation of member states’ climate and energy plans, calling on them to be more ambitious. Regarding the Czech Republic, the EC recommends the country raise its share of renewable energy sources to 23 percent as opposed to the current Ministry of Trade and Industry’s plan of 20.8 percent. Furthermore, according to the Czech Union for Modern Energy the country has the lowest target out of all EU members.
Trade Minister Karel Havlíček said on Monday that he sees no major problem in increasing the plan’s target. The final plan of each member state needs to be handed in by the end of the year.
