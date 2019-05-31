EC: Czech prime minister has conflict of interest

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has a conflict of interest due to prevailing links to his former businesses despite having placed them in trust funds, according to the results of a European Commission audit which was sent to the Czech Finance Ministry on Friday.

According to the Czech media Brussels is demanding that, on the basis of these findings, all EU subsidies granted to the Agrofert conglomerate since 2018 be returned.

The Czech Finance Ministry has confirmed receiving the English-language draft of the audit and says it is waiting to get the Czech version before responding to it, for which it has a two months deadline.

It moreover points out that the draft includes a disclaimer stating that the report is based on preliminary findings and recommendations by the Commission’s auditors and may be amended on the grounds of additional information from national bodies.