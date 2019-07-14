EC: Czech firms expected to curb investments

Czech firms are expected to curb their investments this year, as a result of the workforce shortage, and the expected slowing of the German and Czech economies, according to a prediction released by the European Commission.

The Czech export-oriented economy is expected to feel the impact of an economic slowdown in Europe, particularly in its main export destination, Germany. Despite this the Commission predicts solid growth, driven mainly by household consumption.

Companies are expected to invest mainly into digitalization and automated technologies.