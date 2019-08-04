EC criticizes Czechia over lengthy EIA procedures

04-08-2019
The European Commission has criticised the Czech Republic over its lengthy Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of construction projects and its agricultural management, the Czech News Agency reported on Sunday, citing an EC report debated by the Senate.

Environment Minister Richard Brabec said the government had reservations about some parts of the report, but in general, he described it as a largely objective description of the state of affairs. He also welcomed the report as an effort to introduce better environmental legislation into practice.

 
 
 
