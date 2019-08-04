EC criticizes Czechia over lengthy EIA procedures

The European Commission has criticised the Czech Republic over its lengthy Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of construction projects and its agricultural management, the Czech News Agency reported on Sunday, citing an EC report debated by the Senate.
Environment Minister Richard Brabec said the government had reservations about some parts of the report, but in general, he described it as a largely objective description of the state of affairs. He also welcomed the report as an effort to introduce better environmental legislation into practice.
Czechs are predominantly descendants of pre-Slavic populations, says archaeogenetics expert
Restorers use sugar to preserve 7000-year-old prehistoric well
Unauthorised removal of Charles Bridge graffiti criticised
Prefab wooden houses: a booming business in Czechia
The First Defenestration of Prague - what was it and why did it happen?