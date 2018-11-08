EC calls on Czech Republic to adjust its national air quality legislation

The European Commission has called on the Czech Republic to bring its national air quality legislation in line with European norms. According to the Commission, the Czech Republic has not effectively enacted provisions relating to limit values of air pollution and some do not follow the European Air Quality Directive definition.
The Czech Republic has two months to reply to the European Commission’s letter of formal notice.
The notice was published within a monthly package of infringement decisions, in which the Commission pursues legal action against member states for failing to comply with their obligations under EU law.
