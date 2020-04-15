EC approves up to CZK 1 bn in support for Czech SMEs making medical, protective gear

The European Commission has approved support for Czech SMEs producing medical and protective equipment used to combat the spread of coronavirus. The total amount of aid can reach up to CZK 1 billion.
The Czech Republic will allocate CZK 300 million to companies in the first phase of the program. Support under a Ministry of Industry and Trade program should finance up to half of the production costs in direct grants to SMEs.
The EC has relaxed state aid rules under a series of coronavirus measures in mid-March to help finance the health sector and companies most affected by the crisis.
Since then, states can help the private sector financially in ways not normally allowed. Brussels has already approved over 60 applications received from most EU Member States.
