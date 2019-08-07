EC accuses Czech mobile operators of breaching EU antitrust rules

The European Commission has accused Czech mobile phone operators O2 and T-Mobile as well as the Czech telecom infrastructure provider CETIN of breaching EU antitrust rules. According to the EC report, published on Wednesday, the network sharing agreement between the country’s two major operators restrict competition and harms innovation.

The network sharing cooperation between O2/CETIN and T-Mobile CZ started in 2011 and has been increasing in scope. Currently it covers all mobile technologies and the entire territory of the Czech Republic, with the exception of Prague and Brno, amounting to around 85% of the population, the report says.