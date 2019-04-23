Easter Monday forest fire near Pilsen extinguished, drought likely a factor

A forest fire north of Pilsen that broke out on Easter Monday afternoon spread to an area of about six hectares before it was brought under control, causing nearly CZK 1 million in damage.

It took dozens of firefighters several hours to extinguish the fire, the cause of which has not yet been determined.

Meteorologists warn that prolonged drought has increased the risk of forest fires and many regions, including Prague, have announced bans on making campfires.