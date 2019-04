The traditional Easter market opens on Prague’s Old Town Square on Saturday. Visitors will find stalls selling food and a wide variety of Easter products including hand-painted eggs, wooden toys and decorated gingerbread.

An outdoor stage has been set up for the performances of choirs, folk music and dance ensembles from around the country. Easter markets also get underway on Wenceslas Square and Náměstí Republiky. They will run until April 28.