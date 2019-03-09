East Doc Platform with theme “Eastern Logic” gets underway in Prague

The week-long East Doc Platform, billed as the largest co-production, funding and distribution platform tailor-made for Central and East European documentaries, begins on Saturday in Prague.

This year’s theme, “Eastern Logic”, refers what organisers say is the unique identity and style shared by countries of the former Eastern Bloc. It describes thinking that manifests itself in documentary films from the region, from a technical and thematic aspect.

East Doc Platform is organised by the One World film festival and the Institute for Documentary Film.