E-shops no longer taking cash payments

In view of the spread of the coronavirus, Czech e-shops are no longer taking payments in cash, the ctk news agency reported. Couriers leave the deliveries outside people’s doors so as to avoid coming into direct contact with clients.
Kosik, Rohlik, and Tesco have all posted the announcement on their web pages. Rohlik says it is preparing a solution for older clients who are used to paying in cash.
