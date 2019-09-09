Dvořák Prague festival opens at Prague’s Rudolfinum

Dvořák‘s Prague festival, dedicated to one of the country’s greatest composers, opened at the Rudofinum concert hall on Sunday.

The opening concert, which this year falls on the day of Antonín Dvořák’s birth, featured Dvorak‘s Cello Concerto in B minor with Kian Soltani, one of the world’s most promising cellists of the younger generation, and Dvořák’s Eighth Symphony conducted by the world-famous conductor Christoph Eschenbach.

The festival, which closes on September 23,will showcase renowned soloists, such as violinist Gil Shaham and pianist Ivo Pogorelich, and some of the world’s leading orchestras.