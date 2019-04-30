Dutch men who beat up Prague waiter sentenced to five and six years in prison

Two Dutch citizens who beat up a waiter in Prague last year were sentenced to five and six years in prison and a ten-year expulsion from the Czech Republic. The Prague Municipal Court found the two brothers guilty of grievous bodily harm and disorderly conduct.

The men, who were also ordered to pay compensation of 1.8 million crowns to the victim, can appeal the verdict.

The attack in the centre of Prague last April was sparked after the waiter told the Dutch tourists they were not allowed to bring in alcohol to consume on the premises.