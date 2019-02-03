Dutch company suing Czech Republic over poppy seed business scam

The Dutch company Fynerdale Holdings is suing the Czech Republic over lost investments in trade in poppy seeds.

The Dutch investor provided loans to the Czech company YTRIX a.s. and the Maltese company Poppyseed Limited, to be used for trade in poppy seeds produced in the Czech Republic.

The business turned out to be a scam and the Dutch firm claims the Czech government failed to act on the claimant’s criminal complaint regarding its business partners’ fraudulent activities, which allegedly entailed the loss of the company’s assets.

Fynerdale Holdings is demanding over 108 million US dollars in compensation.