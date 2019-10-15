Dutch brothers to serve 5.5 and 5 years over attack on Prague waiter

Two Dutch citizens who brutally beat up a waiter at a Prague restaurant will serve 5.5 and 5 years in prison, the Prague Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday. In an appeal hearing Armin Nahvi had his sentenced reduced by six months while his brother Arash Nahvi’s earlier sentence was upheld.
The sentence also includes bars on the two entering the Czech Republic for a period of 10 years.
The Dutchmen set upon the waiter in the outdoor section of a city centre restaurant in April 2018 after he told them they were not allowed to consume their own alcohol on the premises.
