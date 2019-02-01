Duka: Church to wait for Senate decision on compensation taxation bill

The Roman Catholic Church will wait for a Senate decision on taxing compensation paid out to churches in restitution before making a decision on how to proceed, Cardinal Dominik Duka said after a meeting of the Czech Bishops’ Conference. The head of the Catholic Church in the Czech Republic said it would coordinate its response with other churches and the Federation of Jewish Communities.

The Chamber of Deputies last week approved a Communist Party proposal to tax the compensation received by churches in lieu of properties seized under the previous regime.

Cardinal Duka described the vote as a black comedy directed by the Communists, adding that compensation was never taxed. The Senate is regarded as likely to reject the bill.