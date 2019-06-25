Duka angered by comparison of Marian column to Stalin statue

Cardinal Dominik Duka has hit out at Prague’s mayor, Zdeněk Hřib, after the latter compared efforts to return a Marian column to the city’s Old Town Square to recreating a huge statue of Stalin that stood at Letná Plain. In a letter, the head of the Czech Roman Catholic Church called on Mr. Hřib to apologise for his words.

Cardinal Duka said the mayor had failed to realise the meaning of communist dictatorship and what Stalin symbolised.

A group of activists is pushing for the recreation of a Marian column that was torn down in 1918 by protesters who regarded it as a symbol of former Austrian rule. However, they do not have permits to erect a new monument.