Dry and warm weather sparks fire warnings

Meteorologists have issued fire warnings in the Czech Republic in response to the unusually dry and warm weather the country has recently been experiencing. People have been told not to light fires in wooded areas or parks, not to drop cigarette butts and not to cook or barbeque in the countryside.

Rain is expected in most of the country on Friday night or Saturday, after which temperatures will fall markedly. Forecasters recently said that this month looked set to be the driest April on record. The Czech Republic has experienced major droughts in recent years.