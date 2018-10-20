Drug overdose number for last year down on previous figures

Ninety-two people died of drug overdoses in the Czech Republic last year, according to data issued on Saturday by the Institute for Health Information and Statistics. The previous year 94 people lost their lives in that way, while in 2015 the figure was 104.

Another 128 deaths in the Czech Republic in 2017 were attributed to the influence of illegal drugs or medications. Twenty-five people took their own lives using medicines and 27 did so via drugs.