Drought somewhat alleviated by persistent rain

Daniela Lazarová
15-08-2019
The frequent rain showers over the past ten days have alleviated the drought which affected large parts of the Czech Republic.

According to the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute the drought is now affecting only 40 percent of Czech territory, whereas in July it was 75 percent.

Nevertheless, low soil moisture levels persist in northwest and eastern Bohemia and groundwater levels remain subnormal in most parts of the country.

 
 
 
