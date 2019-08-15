Drought somewhat alleviated by persistent rain

The frequent rain showers over the past ten days have alleviated the drought which affected large parts of the Czech Republic.
According to the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute the drought is now affecting only 40 percent of Czech territory, whereas in July it was 75 percent.
Nevertheless, low soil moisture levels persist in northwest and eastern Bohemia and groundwater levels remain subnormal in most parts of the country.
Restaurant tells visitors to “clear their plates” or pay a 50 crown fine for wasting food
New index shows locations with best quality of life in Czech Republic
Czech GDP nominally up 700 percent since fall of communism
Archaeologists unearth rare Renaissance-Baroque brew house in ‘Czech Paradise’
Prague-based Nanovo company revives and replicates Communist-era designs