Drought: Czech groundwater levels remain at lowest average points since 1960s

Brian Kenety
25-07-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Groundwater levels remain at the lowest average points since the 1960s, according to the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute, despite the heavy rain of recent days.

Soil drought afflicts nearly two-thirds of Czech territory with no relief in sight.

Meteorologists say sustained rain and isolated thunderstorms will only raise humidity levels in the upper soil strata, and only in certain areas.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 