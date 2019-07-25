Drought: Czech groundwater levels remain at lowest average points since 1960s

Groundwater levels remain at the lowest average points since the 1960s, according to the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute, despite the heavy rain of recent days.
Soil drought afflicts nearly two-thirds of Czech territory with no relief in sight.
Meteorologists say sustained rain and isolated thunderstorms will only raise humidity levels in the upper soil strata, and only in certain areas.
Remnants of medieval wall dating back to 1041 unearthed in Břeclav
Former Huawei employees say client information was discussed at Chinese embassy
Prague flats most expensive in Central Europe, in terms of average earnings
Prague’s Žižkov TV Tower set for videomapping of Apollo 11 moon launch, landing
More protection for Prague’s Lennon wall after tourist agencies organise spray painting