Drinks makers: Proposed deposit system on plastic bottles too complicated

Representatives of major Czech drinks producers say that a suggested deposit system for PET plastic bottles would be overly complicated, Novinky.cz reported. Among them is Libor Duba, head of Ondrášovka Holding, who also says that the Czech Republic is already fulfilling an EU directive that 77 percent of plastic bottles be collected for recycling.

The Institute of Circular Economy, the University of Chemistry and Technology’s Faculty of Environmental Technology and bottled water producers Karlovarské minerální vody recently called for a deposit of CZK 3 on every plastic bottle. Their target is 90 percent recycling.