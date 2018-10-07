Drahoš and Čunek win Senate bids in first round

Only two candidates for the upper house of Parliament will will not face an opponent in a run-off vote on October 12-13, former presidential candidate Jiří Drahoš and current senator and regional governor Jiří Čunek.

Drahoš (independent, running on the ticket of the Party of Mayors and Independents) lost to Miloš Zeman in the second round of the presidential race last year, will represent the Prague 4 district in the Senate. A chemist by profession, he served as President of the Czech Academy of Sciences from 2009 to 2017.

Čunek (Christian Democrats), current governor of the Zlín region, was reelected to the Senate representing Vsetín. A former long-time mayor of Vsetín, he successfully defended his senatorial mandate for a second time. He has been a Senator since 2006 and a regional governor since 2016.