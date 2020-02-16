Draft ministry bill allows facial recognition at sports stadiums

The Czech Ministry of the Interior is preparing new legislation aimed at helping sports clubs ban rowdy fans from entering stadiums, Czech Television reported on Sunday. This includes permitting the use of cameras with facial recognition technology that would catch problem supporters trying to get into arenas.

The draft bill also envisages fines of between CZK 10,000 and CZK 50,000 for the use of pyrotechnics in stadiums, with sanctions doubling in the case of repeat offenses.

The Office for the Protection of Personal Data has expressed reservations over the use of facial recognition technology. The Ministry of the Interior said the misuse of information would be prevented by strict conditions set out in the amendment.