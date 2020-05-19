Dozens of miners in Karviná contract coronavirus

Some 53 employees at the Darkov mine in Karviná in the Moravian Silesian Region have contracted Covid-19, Czech Radio reported on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the regional hygiene office in Ostrava said that hundreds of samples had been taken from workers at the mine on Monday night and had not yet been processed.

After the first 11 cases of the coronavirus were registered at the mine on Friday operators OKD ordered tests on nearly 900 employees among a total of 1,800.

An OKD representative said none of the cases to date had been serious. The mine is continuing to operate as usual and strict hygiene conditions are in place.