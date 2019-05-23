Dozens of Czech waterways at risk of flooding

Water levels at several dozen points across the Czech Republic have risen to flood level or near to it after two weeks above-average rainfall, meteorologists have warned.

The greatest threats are along the Smědá River in the Liberec region of northern Bohemia and the Bečva River cutting through the town of Přerov, north Moravia, according to the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute.

Heavy rainfall warnings are in place in the north-eastern tip of the Pardubice Region, the North of the Olomouc Region, and the western part of the Moravian-Silesian Region.

Overall, this has been a dry winter and spring. Czech authorities are more concerned in the long term about drought.