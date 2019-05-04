Dozens join annual March for Science in Prague

Dozens of people joined in the third edition of the annual March for Science through the centre of Prague on Saturday. The aim of the event, organised by the Czech club of sceptics, Sisyfos, was to defend the vital role of science in society and protest against the trend of politicizing scientific research.
The march from Prague’s Wenceslas Square to the seat of Czech Academy of Sciences on Národní třída, was followed by a series of lectures inspired by science fiction, reflecting the fact that May 4 is Star Wars International Day. Marches for science took place in a number of European capitals on Saturday.
