DOX exhibition of architect Eva Jiřičná’s work has drawn 40,000 visitors

More than 40,000 people have visited an exhibition of work by London-based Czech architect and designer Eva Jiřičná at the DOX Centre for Contemporary Art in Prague in celebration of her 80th birthday.

The DOX exhibition, which closes on Monday, showcased no less than 700 projects of the architect, whose firm Eva Jiricna Architects is famous for its sleek boutiques and dramatic staircases.

Her iconic works include the interior design of the Lloyd’s of London headquarters, the home of fashion designer Joseph Ettedgui as many of his stores, and a convention centre in Zlín, Moravia, where she was born.