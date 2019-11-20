Doubravka wooden lookout tower in Prague damaged by fire

A distinctive wooden lookout tower in the Prague district of Kyje was damaged by fire on Wednesday morning, the city’s fire service said. Fire officers were able to quickly extinguish a fire on the lower part of one of three legs supporting the Doubravka tower. It was designed by architect Martin Rajniš, who is known for his wooden structures.
Czechs and Germans in 1930s Czechoslovakia: a complex picture
Wide range of events in store for Czechs this weekend as 30-year anniversary of Velvet Revolution reaches climax
Hundreds of thousands again gather in Prague to voice their opposition to prime minister
Škoda unveils 4th-generation Octavia ahead of model’s 60th anniversary
Shabby pub profits from nostalgia