Doubravka wooden lookout tower in Prague damaged by fire

Ian Willoughby
20-11-2019
A distinctive wooden lookout tower in the Prague district of Kyje was damaged by fire on Wednesday morning, the city’s fire service said. Fire officers were able to quickly extinguish a fire on the lower part of one of three legs supporting the Doubravka tower. It was designed by architect Martin Rajniš, who is known for his wooden structures.

 
 
 
 
