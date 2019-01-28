Domingo conducts Mozart in Prague

The world famous tenor Placido Domingo on Sunday conducted a concert of selected Mozart arias at Prague’s Estates Theatre in honour of the composer’s birthday, getting a standing ovation.

The birthday concert featured the National Theatre Orchestra and soloists Adela Zaharia, Štěpánka Pučálková, Petr Nekoranec and Simone Alberghini. It took place at the very same theatre where Mozart conducted the world premiere of Don Giovanni on October 29, 1787.