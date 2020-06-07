Domestic operators renewing rail and bus links abroad

With the reopening of borders, domestic rail and bus operators are renewing links to foreign destinations. RegioJet is providing the first trains to Slovakia on Sunday, Czech Railways and Leo Express will renew their links to Bratislava, Prešov and Košice on Monday.

Train connections to Austria and Germany, will follow at a later date. As of next Sunday Czech Railways will resume full operation of the Prague – Berlin – Hamburg / Kiel line and also the connections between Cheb and Nuremberg. The lines from Prague to Linz and also from Prague via Vienna to Graz are to be resumed in a week’s time.

There are still no trains running to Poland and Hungary, but RegioJet is planning to renew a bus connection to Budapest on June 12.