Documentation prepared on Smartwings flight with single working engine

The Czech Republic’s Air Navigation Services have prepared for investigators all the documents required to analyse a Smartwings flight in which the pilots flew from Greece to Prague last week with only one functioning engine, Czech Television reported. The documentation includes a transcription of communication between dispatchers and the air crew, which will reveal whether the team admitted to the engine malfunction.

The documents will be handed over to the Civil Aviation Authority and the Air Accidents Investigation Institute. The materials are intended for investigators and will not be made public.