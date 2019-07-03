Documentary filmmaker Helena Třeštíková joins Oscar Academy

Czech documentary film director Helena Třeštíková has been invited to become a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hands out the annual Academy Awards, known as The Oscars.

The Academy this year invited altogether 842 new members from 59 countries, including the singer Lady Gaga and actress Elisabeth Moss and director Christopher Miller. Czech actors and stuntmen Ladislav Lahoda and Pavel Cajzl were nominated to join the Oscar Academy’s Members-At-Large category.