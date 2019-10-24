Doctors: President suffering from nutritional disorder resulting in muscle loss

President Miloš Zeman is being treated for a nutritional disorder resulting in muscle loss and impaired muscle function, notable especially in the legs, according to a report released by the Central Military Hospital in Prague on Thursday.

During the president’s four day stay in hospital he received comprehensive treatment focused on the training of walking and standing stereotypes, supplemented by other rehabilitation procedures. Intensified nutrition was applied intravenously.

President Zeman has dropped 20 kilos in the past two years and suffers from loss of appetite, the report said. He was also found to be dehydrated and complained he had balance problems.

The president’s spokesman earlier described the hospitalization as a "reconditioning stay“. According to earlier reports, Zeman, 75, has low blood pressure, diabetes and neuropathy that makes walking difficult.