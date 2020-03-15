Doctor in Olomouc hospital diagnosed with coronavirus, dozens quarantined as consequence

A doctor at the accident and emergency department of the Faculty Hospital in Olomouc has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, news site iDnes.cz reported on Saturday. The hospital has since quarantined all of the patients and medical staff who came in contact with the individual. A total of between 72 to 82 people, according to Czech Television.
