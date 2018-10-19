Djokovic and other stars come out to bid farewell to Štěpánek

International and Czech sports stars turned out for an exhibition event at Prague’s O2 Arena on Thursday evening at which tennis player Radek Štěpánek officially ended his career. Current world tennis number two Novak Djokovic and retired legend Andre Agassi attended the sold-out event, while such huge names as Ivan Lendl, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal sent video greetings.

Also paying tribute to Štěpánek, who stopped playing last November at the age of 38, were football stars Petr Čech and Pavel Nedvěd and ice hockey legend Jaromír Jágr.

Štěpánek’s highest ranking was eighth in the world and he helped the Czech Republic to two Davis Cup triumphs.