Divisive security Committee chief receives classified-level clearance

The divisive chairman of the lower house’s Security Committee, Radek Koten of Freedom and Direct Democracy, received classified category security clearance last week, the head of his party’s deputies club, Radim Fiala, said on Tuesday. Mr. Fiala also hit out at MPs who questioned Mr. Koten’s credentials for the position over his activities on social media.

Mr. Koten had promised to acquire the clearance when he was elected to head the Security Committee in November. His application for classified-level clearance means the committee will not have access to documents deemed top secret.

The Freedom and Direct Democracy politician allegedly joined Facebook groups calling for a referendum on the Czech Republic leaving the EU, referring to Islam as a fatal evil and naming Russia as the Czech Republic’s ally. He said he did not administer his Facebook page.