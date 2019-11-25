District hospitals want government to ease process of hiring Ukrainians

District hospitals are calling on the government to speed up the process under which doctors and nurses from Ukraine acquire the necessary documentation to work in the Czech Republic, Czech Television reported on Monday.

Ukrainian medics have been encouraged to find jobs in this country for four years under a government scheme entitled “Ukraine” aimed at resolving a shortage of local doctors and nurses.

District hospitals in particular find it hard to make hires, Czech Television said. The head of one such facility told the station its administrators did not want to have to wait a year to be able to take on a doctor or nurse that they require.