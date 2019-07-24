Director of international anti-totalitarian festival Mene Tekel Jan Řeřicha dies aged 72

After a long-term illness, director and actor Jan Řeřicha died aged 72 in Prague on Tuesday, the Czech News Agency reports. Mr. Řeřicha is perhaps most well known for being the director of Prague's annual international festival against totalitarianism Mene Tekel. As part of the project, Řeřicha directed the reconstructions of the 1950s communist show trials.

In 2002 he initiated and organised the Concert of Solidarity and Thanksgiving in New York’s Carnegie Hall in honour of the firefighters who died during the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.