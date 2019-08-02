Diplomats in support of Prague Pride LGBT festival

Diplomats from 11 countries will take part in the Gay Pride parade traditionally held within the Prague Pride festival due to begin on Monday, Michael Vlček from the Canadian Embassy told journalists.

The diplomats will march under the banner Diplomats for Equality. The heads of 16 diplomatic missions also signed a joint proclamation in support of equal rights for the LGBT community.

The ninth edition of Prague Pride will be held from August 5 -11 and will offer over 140 different events including concerts, debates and street happenings.

For the first time this year the LGBT rainbow flag will be flown at the city’s Town Hall in support of the festival.