Digitally restored version of Ecstasy to be screened in Venice

The digitally restored version of Ecstasy, a 1933 film by Czechoslovak director Gustav Machatý, is due to be screened at this year’s Venice Film Festival. The film, featuring Hedy Lammar in her first major role, was first screened at the festival in 1934.

The world premiere of the film’s digitally restored version will take place on August 27, on the eve of the festival’s opening. Ecstasy was highly controversial in its time because of nude scenes with the Austrian-born star and its portrayal of sexual intercourse and the female orgasm.