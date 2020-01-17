Digitally restored version of Ecstasy to be screened at Lucerna

The digitally restored version of Ecstasy, a 1933 film by Czechoslovak director Gustav Machatý, is due to be screened at Lucerna cinema in Prague on Friday evening. The screening will be preceded by a performance of the Czech Radio’s Symphony Orchestra. The film, featuring Hedy Lamarr in her first major role, was first screened at the same cinema on January 18, 1933. It was highly controversial in its time because of nude scenes and its portrayal of sexual intercourse and the female orgasm.

Ecstasy was digitally restored by the National Film Archive in cooperation with the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. Last year, it won an award for best-digitally restored film at the international film festival in Venice.

Following the premiere, the film will go into distribution in cinemas all around the Czech Republic.