Different City Experience outdoor festival gets underway

The 14th edition of the annual festival Zažít město jinak or Different City Experience, billed as a celebration of public space, has begun in 85 places in Prague and 30 other Czech towns and cities.
The civic association Auto*Mat is the main coordinator of the street festival project but individual programmes are organised by local associations, cafés, arts organisations and individuals.
